By Mary Lowther

As we have travelled our way across Canada it's been interesting to see how people deal with the drought, or lack thereof. When we were in Kingston it rained so heavily that roads were washed out and a policeman was captured on camera, asking a gentleman who had driven around a barrier and into an impromptu lake, "Just what have you been thinking?", using words like "idiot" and "moronic", for which the officer was much criticized. Given that he was only stating the obvious I can't see what the fuss was about.

Now that we have returned to what geography textbooks still refer to as "temperate rainforest" and our eastern cousins call "The Wet Coast", we have an entirely different raft of problems and not much to float it on.

In Merritt, residents are warned not to water, period, except for the one assigned day per week. A local native told me they get only seven inches of rainfall a year, but I was unable to confirm this with Environment Canada because I never learned how to convert inches to metric, and because the men I asked are given to hyperbole. Still, I started wondering how I'd cope with so little irrigation.

I'd get a rain barrel and gradually fill it up with water left over from dishwashing, the clothes washer and the bathtub. Such used water is called "grey water". I've done it before and learned that the small amount of soap used doesn't affect the plants. Ideally, I'd hire a plumber to divert this grey water to a rain barrel outside, but there are, admittedly more time-consuming, cheaper options.

Water can be saved in a dishpan in the sink and taken out to the rain barrel. The washing machine exit hose could be connected to another hose that went out the window and into the rain barrel. After a bath, the male end of a hose can be kept underwater with something heavy, like a rock, and the other end fed out the window to an outside tap. Turn the tap on for a few seconds to send a bit of water into the bathtub, then turn the tap off, unscrew the hose from the tap and the water from the bathtub will siphon down through the hose. I've done this and it works. Let this bathwater also pour into the rain barrel and there should be enough water for another irrigation during the week.

You Tube shows us how to attach a spigot to the rain barrel so a garden hose can connect up to it. I'd also connect a downspout to the barrel from the eaves to catch rainwater.

Or we can do what Maple Ridge resident Hugo Bush does and build a reservoir in the yard to catch winter rains and smile when passersby wonder at our lush gardens during the drought.