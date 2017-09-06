The Kimberley Underground Mining Railway (KUMR) has set a new ridership record.

Sullivan Mine & Railway Historical Society President, Mick Henningson said "Kimberley's Underground Mining Railroad has already set a new ridership record by the end of the regular season, with Community Appreciation Weekend (September 9 & 10) and five more special trips still to come."

At the end of Labour Day, 10, 278 people had ridden the train with last years record being 10, 084 including post season ridership.

"Ridership softened a bit in August with the smoke but warm rainless days are always good days to ride the trains. Besides, the air conditioning underground is free!" said Henningson.

Next weekend, KUMR is offering deeply discounted rates on the 10a.m. express train to the resort and back, plus the regular tnterpretive centre tours of the underground and powerhouse at 11a.m., 1p.m., and 3p.m.. All seats on the express train will be just $10. The one hour, 45 minute interpretive centre train trips will be $15 for adults and all others (under 18) will be $10. As always, 3 and under are free.

"We are a non-profit society but the train is very expensive to run, especially the cost of insurance," said Henningson. "We like to have a post regular season weekend where we can give the local community a price break."

Henningson says that he attributes some of the increase in numbers to their joint marketing campaign with Fort Steele Heritage Town and the Cranbrook Historical Centre.

"Most visitors feel our tours are tremendous value for what they pay. This would not be possible without our large group of volunteers."