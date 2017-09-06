The Wetaskiwin Word Weavers are once again teaming up with the Wetaskiwin Public Library and the Wetaskiwin and District Heritage Museum to bring a delightful day honouring the written word to the community.

The second annual Wetaskiwin Author Readings will be held Sept. 16 at the museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We're going to have a number of authors from Wetaskiwin read," said Lori Feldberg, chairperson of the Wetaskiwin Word Weavers.

The morning of the event will feature three children's authors — geared towards four to 12 years olds — and moving into the afternoon, eight to 10 authors reading from published works or works in progress.

Feldberg says each author will read for approximately 10 to 15 minutes. "So you'll get a good feel of what they write about."

Along with the reading sessions the event will also offer refreshments and a chance to mingle with the featured authors.

Feldberg says the inaugural Wetaskiwin Author Readings was held last year in June with the goal of promoting the Wetaskiwin Word Weavers and inspire other interested authors to join.

The Wetaskiwin Word Weavers meet ever second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Peace Hills Lodge.

