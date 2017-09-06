The Victoria Natural History Society publishes a guidebook for the region, as well as offering guest speakers on various topics of environmental interest.

The Victoria Natural History Society wants to help you learn about nature with a series of free presentations. Lectures include stories, photos, and education about different fungi, plants, marine animals and birds in the province and across the world.

NATURAL HISTORY NIGHT: COOL PLANTS AND THEIR FUNGAL FRIENDS (Tues. Sept. 12):

Fungi and plants have been partnering up since the earliest plants colonized land. Forest ecologist and author Andy MacKinnon will be teaching about the union between these, his two favourite kingdoms, at 7:30 p.m. in Room 159 of the Fraser Building at the University of Victoria. (Parking is $3)

BOTANY NIGHT: PLANTS AND THEIR PEOPLE IN NICARAGUA (Tues. Sept. 19)

The relationship between people and plants varies across nations and cultures, says Hanna Roessler, who lived on a permaculture farm in Nicaragua from 2005 to 2008. She will give a multimedia presentation about her time working with a nearby village on food and medicine plant projects, starting at 7:30 p.m. at Swan Lake Christmas Hill Nature House.

MARINE NIGHT: HUMPBACK COMEBACK (Mon. Sept. 25)

The majestic, beautiful humpback whale is back from extinction. Jackie Hildering, of the Marine Education and Research Society, leads a discussion on the return of the whales to B.C.'s coast, and gives information about feeding, rates of entanglement, and raising awareness about collisions with the animals, and what you can if you find a whale in trouble, at 7:30 p.m. in room 159 of the Fraser Building at UVic. (Parking is $3)

BIRDERS' NIGHT: BIRDS, BEACHES, ROAD TRAINS AND 'ROOS

From Sydney to Coral Bay, Jim and Jeanie Cosgrove are bringing their stories from the outback. While their search focused on Australian birds, the couple spent time with other wildlife, including scuba diving with whale sharks, and they will have the photos to prove it at 7:30 p.m. in room 159 of the Fraser Building at UVic. (Parking $3)

For more about upcoming programs, visit vicnhs.bc.ca.

