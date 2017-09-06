Mackie Lake House brings back its barn tour Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (photo submitted)

It's time to check out some architecture of the farm variety.

Mackie Lake House brings back its barn tour Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"The tour features a number of local historic barns, including the Coldstream Ranch barn," said Christine Kashuba, executive director.

"The first barn tour in June sold out immediately and was a huge success. If you missed the first one, join us for the second tour featuring interesting stories and architecture of prominent barns in Coldstream and Vernon. Familiarize yourself with these historic barns; learn about their function, construction, use and unique features."

Storyteller, Ken Mather will provide the history of the barns as researched by Peter Tassie. Some of the barn owners will be on hand to add their personal stories.

Meeting at Mackie Lake House, you will be transported by bus to each of the barn locations and then there will be lunch at Mackie Lake House. If you have any dietary concerns, contact 250-545-1019.

Tickets are $35 per person and they are available at www.ticketseller.ca before Sept. 15.