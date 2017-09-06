- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Successful gardening season in Burns Lake
FOR WEB
Last week, locals Chloe Schroeder (L), Hadasa Finstad (M) and Tephilla Finstad sold vegetables in front of the College of New Caledonia such as carrots and lettuce that they grew themselves over the summer. This was their first year of successful gardening.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.