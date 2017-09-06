The cadet program offers a variety of activities for young people. This year one of the highlights was visiting with the famed Snowbirds in Grand Forks.

The cadet program in the West Kootenay Boundary area is getting ready for another year of adventure, learning and fun.

During the first week of September, the cadet units will be starting up and will be welcoming everyone aged 12 to 18 who are interested in learning new skills, meeting new friends and becoming active in their communities.

Over the summer, more than 40 cadets from the area attended courses in Victoria, Comox, Quadra, Vernon and Cold Lake. These courses gave the cadets experience in aviation, sailing, physical fitness, leadership and citizenship. Several cadets were also instructors at the Cadet Training Centres.

Also over the summer, cadets were at the Grand Forks Airshow. They were able to meet the pilots and ground crew of the Snowbirds and the jumpers of the Sky Hawks.

There are cadet units in Trail, Nelson, Castlegar and Grand Forks. Cadets come from all communities in the West Kootenays, from Greenwood in the West, Fruitvale in the East and Naksup in the North.

Quick Facts

· The Cadet Program is open to all Canadian youth from the ages of 12 to 18 regardless of income, race, religion, culture or other socio-economic factors. The program embraces Canada's multiculturalism and offers young Canadians opportunities to interact with youth from other cultures.

· There is little or no cost for the cadets to be a member of Air Cadets and Summer Training is no cost.

· Sea Cadets learn seamanship skills and how to sail. Air Cadets learn the principles of aviation, while some learn to become glider pilots, pilots of engine-propelled aircraft or both.