North Okanagan residents can search for treasure while helping children go to school.

The Zimbabwe Project will host a garage sale Saturday to raise funds for libraries in the southern African nation.

"Education is the key to a way out of the poverty cycle for the children of Zimbabwe," said Angela Yablonski, with the Zimbabwe Project.

"Unfortunately, the schools are woefully short of important learning resources such as books and other materials. Our goal is to raise enough money to help the school libraries with books, desks, shelving and other materials needed to make learning a little easier for the children and give the teachers some very important tools to aid in that learning."

The garage sale will be at the north end of the Village Green Centre parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"If you can't make it to the garage sale but would like to help, you can donate any items you no longer need to be sold at the sale," said Yablonski.

"Please drop off any gently used items that you wish to donate at Curves by noon Friday."