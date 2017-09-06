- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Burns Lake Community Garden looking great after upgrades
FOR WEB
The Burns Lake Community Garden is looking great after receiving multiple upgrades this summer, including the addition of a wheelchair-accessible outhouse, a water line extension, new beds and a garden shed, which works as an information kiosk to keep gardeners informed and connected.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.