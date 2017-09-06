- Home
River stewards clean up
The Cowichan Lake and River Stewardship Society's vice-president Heather Pritchard was delighted recently when her group received a $1,000 donation from Lake Cowichan River Tubing's "The Tube Shack" owner Aaron Frisby. The funds will go toward continued rehabilitation and protection of the Cowichan watershed, according to a CLRSS Facebook post.
