Community Foundation supports Grassy Plains program

  Sep 6, 2017

The Burns Lake and District Community Foundation Society has recently distributed $1000 to the Grassy Plains Strong Start program for play equipment. Founded in 2006, the Community Foundation has distributed well over $100,000 to successful organizations throughout the Lakes District.

