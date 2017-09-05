Golfers made their way around Redwoods, enjoying smokies, frozen yogurts, and sliders. They answered trivia questions and participated in fantasy golf. They shot a cannon sponsored by Envision Financial and vied to win a basket of vintage wine courtesy of CHP Architects. They shot to get an ace to win money, cars, and cruises. Then, they gathered to have a steak and salmon dinner provided by Freybes and partook in the silent auction featuring what Susan Cairns called “a huge array of au courant items offered at ‘holy cow’ discount prices.” (Special to the Langley Advance)

"It's like this, when a kid with tattoos, metal, and an attitude swaggers into your space and quietly confesses that weekends and holidays are the scariest time for him or her, it's time to slap your head and say Oh My God!"

Susan Cairns said this, explaining her role as executive director of the Langley School District Foundation and her motivation behind hosting the foundation's 12th annual golf tournament last week.

That sole event helped raise almost $200,000 specifically earmarked to help quash hunger among Langley students through the foundation's Food for Thought Campaign and the Youth Homelessness Initiative.

Continuing her story, she said: "You suddenly realize, while looking at a red-faced child, whose tears are slowly and reluctantly escaping from defiant eyes, that even Langley has kids who are poor and desperate. The kids hate to admit it and we tend to deny it. But it is the reality."

She was impressed with the amount raised for these school-based food programs during this year's golf tournament, which was held at Redwoods Golf Course on Wednesday, Aug. 30. It shattered proceeds from previous years, she said, giving credit to a few distinct donors.

"Amazing things happened throughout the day and during the dinner," she said.

Freybes, in partnership with Canuel Caterers, announced they would be supporting the breakfast program at Langley Secondary, feeding 120 students every day for two years.

As well, Starline Windows and Vitrim Industries donated $10,000 each to support the programs, and the Township of Langley Firefighters Charity donated $7,000 towards the cause.

"At the same time Doug Ramsay of Freybes won the $7,000 cruise donated by Expedia Cruise Lines. He then re-donated the cruise back to the foundation," Cairns explained.

"It was then auctioned off. Mark Halverson of Viaduct Sheet Metal purchased it. The transactions resulted in a double downing of funds flowing into the foundation's Food for Thought and Homelessness Initiatives."

Cairns thanked the golfers, sponsors, contributors, committee members, and volunteers for continuing to make learning "unforgettable" for every Langley student.

"It all came together, not like a perfect storm, but rather like a Goldilocks day," she said of the day.

"Not too hot and not too cold, but just right for the Langley School District Foundation to raise an unprecedented amount during its 12th annual fundraising golf tournament."