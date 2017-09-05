Graham Smith shone the spotlight on the winners as they came to the stage at the Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce annual Business Excellence Awards ceremonies held in March 2016. The 2016/17 awards nominations have just been announced and winners will be named during the awards banquet that is set for Saturday, Oct. 14. Gaeil Farrar photo

The 2017 Williams Lake & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award nominations closed on Thursday, Aug. 31 with numerous nominations in the various categories.

All of the nominees in each category are also eligible for the Business of the Year Award sponsored by Community Futures Cariboo Chilcotin.

The chamber extends congratulations to all of the nominees.

Nominations are as follows.

Greatest Improvement Award sponsored by PMT Chartered Professional Accountants LLP: Exposed Expressions Tattoo Studio; Four Winds Driving School; Home Hardware Building Centre; Save-On Foods; South Broadway Liquor Store; United Concrete; Walk-Rite Shoes.

Youth In Business Person Award sponsored by RBC Royal Bank: Andrew Sandberg; Chavez Erlandson; Mike Borgfjord; Sheilah Olson; Ashley McNeely.

Newsmaker Award sponsored by Williams Lake Tribune: Brock Hoyer; Conley Pinette; Kayla Moleschi; Margetts Meat Market; The Realm of Toys & The Nerd Room.

Tourism Excellence Award sponsored by the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association: Atnarko Lodge; Guide to Williams Lake, Tribune; Tourism Discovery Centre.

Not-For-Profit Award sponsored by TD Bank: Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Williams Lake; Canadian Mental Health Association Cariboo Chilcotin Branch; Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre; Caribruisers Junior Roller Derby; Invasive Species Council of British Columbia.

Hugo Stahl Memorial Award sponsored by the City of Williams Lake: Angela Sommer; Jazmyn Douillard; LeRae Haynes; Sunny Dyck; Tammy Tugnum; The Gertzen Family.

Home Based Business Award sponsored by the Business Development Bank of Canada: Creatively Courtney; Lil' Bear Stitches – Michelle Edge; Paper Airplane; Puddle Produce – Brianna Van de Wijngaard; Slow Train Organic Farm; Top Gear Automotive.

Service Excellence Award sponsored by Williams Lake & District Credit Union: Animal Care Hospital of Williams Lake; Big O Tires; Boston Pizza; Brides & Belles; Cariboo Chilcotin Funeral Services; Chaps Fix It Auto; Chemo RV Sales and Service Ltd.; DQ Grill & Chill; Jim World; Lenscutters; Margetts Meat Market; OK Tire & Auto Service; Red Tomato Pies Ltd.; Save-On-Foods; South Broadway Liquor Store; Speedy Glass Williams Lake; The Open Book; The Realm of Toys & The Nerd Room; The Yellow Umbrella/Thyme for Tea; Trattoria Pasta Shoppe; Williams Lake Optometry.

The awards banquet is set for Saturday, Oct. 15.