Luke Franssen, left, with his friend Ronan Brookes build a curious structure in the sand at Willows Beach despite the dark smokey skies. (Octavian Lacatusu/Oak Bay News)

Gloomy skies didn't dampen Oak Bay spirit on the opening day of the school season.

The smoky haze is from the more than 100 wildfires still burning throughout B.C., and is being carried to Vancouver Island by an unseasonably strong ridge of high pressure that continues to build over the province.

Under this weather pattern, the airmass will also become increasingly stagnant and combined with outflow winds, is leading to the wildfire smoke making its way to the coast once again, according to Environment Canada.

A special weather alert is now in effect for Inland Vancouver Island, East Vancouver Island, the Southern Gulf Islands and Greater Victoria.