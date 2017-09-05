  • Connect with Us

Learn about the roots of organic gardening locally

  posted Sep 5, 2017 at 5:30 PM— updated Sep 5, 2017 at 6:00 PM

Rick Stiebel/News Gazette staff

Here's an invitation for green thumbs of all ages and skill levels to harvest helpful information on organic gardening.

Gaia College is hosting a free information session on Thursday, Sept. 7 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Royal Roads University. The session offers the opportunity to learn about the fast-growing, planet-friendly organic growing trend and ask questions about Gaia College's organic master gardener course, said Christina Nikolic, principal instructor and horticulturist for Gaia College.

"It's a great way to find out more about the course and decide if you want to register," Nikolic explained. "Organic master gardener is an exceptional course that will change the way you garden."

Gaia College has been holding information sessions several times a year for more than 10 years.

Gaia College provides a variety of courses including landscaping design, online and in classes through an association with several learning institutions, including RRU. For more information, check out gaiacollege.ca.

reporter@goldstreamgazette.com

