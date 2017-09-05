A vintage police vehicle was on display during the 2016 Cruise-In. (Langley Advance files)

The Langley RCMP are making plans in case of any problems at – or before – the Langley Good Times Cruise-In the weekend of Sept. 9.

The actual car show has traditionally not been an issue for local police, said Supt. Murray Power, officer in charge of the Langley RCMP.

"Historically, we've had no issues there with behaviour," he said.

The problems have tended to come the night before the big event, and the change of venue means the local Mounties are trying to prepare to deal with events across the community.

In 2010, even though the Cruise-In was on hiatus for a year, a crowd gathered on Industrial Avenue in downtown Langley City. Some drivers did "burnouts" and drove at high speed. Police turned up later in the evening and shut down the impromptu event.

The following year another large crowd gathered in the same area, starting a few burnouts and sprints at about 7 p.m. This time police arrived within 10 minutes, and by 20 minutes after the start of the event they had blanketed the area with officers.

This year, extra officers will be on duty the night before, and there will be foot patrols at the Cruise-In itself.

"We've been doing this the night before Cruise-In for many years," said Power.

The complication this year is determining where any burnouts, streetracing, or other illegal behaviour, if any, may happen.

"We're prepared for pretty much anything," Power said.

As far as getting around the Cruise-In – which will close down Fraser Highway in the center of Aldergrove, around 272nd Street – Power simply advises motorists to make a wide circle around the area.

Drivers are being advised to use the Trans Canada Highway or 16th Avenue if they need to get around Aldergrove to and from Abbotsford and Langley.