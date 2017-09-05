By Sgt. Kathleen Thain

Ashcroft RCMP responded to 38 calls for service during the week of August 26 to September 1.

Traffic stops successful

Four traffic stops in Ashcroft and Cache Creek last week resulted in seizures of small amounts of drugs and paraphernalia. There was one 12-hour driving suspension as a result of alcohol use contrary to restrictions.

Be safe out there

There were nine calls regarding driving complaints on our highways, where drivers are taking chances with speed, crossing double solid lines to pass in unsafe areas, and following too closely.

Short slammer stays

Police had three arrests which resulted in short term-stays in custody. On August 26, a male was arrested for being drunk in public and was held until sober. On August 26 and 27 respectively, two persons were arrested on warrants, with one held for court and the other released on conditions.

Disappearing drinkers

There were three calls for service due to persons being intoxicated in public in Cache Creek and Ashcroft. However, the persons were gone prior to police attendance.

