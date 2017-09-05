By Zee Chevalier

In school, you're taught a lesson and then given a test.

In life, you're given a test that teaches you a lesson.

Author unknown

September is here! Schools open their doors again, and children of all ages return to the classrooms. New grade, new beginnings.

Seniors have known for a long time that education doesn't end when you have completed Grade 12. Every day of our lives there is something new to be learned: a new fact, a new skill, a new idea, a new recipe, a new something.

The whole world becomes our school; a place and time filled with ups and downs, joys and sorrows, successes and failures, but always exciting and challenging and full of surprizes.

The wildfires of B.C. and the recent evacuation from Clinton certainly caused many to wonder if the school would open on schedule. Let's hope and pray for a quick end to this terrible fire season.

Good luck to all the children as they move through another year of their education, especially to the graduating class.

It has come to my attention that Lena Czerwonko is quite ill. You may want to send her a card. Lena, you are in our thoughts and prayers at this time.

Progress on the wheelchair ramp at the Clinton Seniors' Centre was halted due to the fire crisis, but work is underway, and we should soon benefit from this addition to the centre.

The date of the next Foot Clinic is September 14 starting at 1:30 p.m. To discuss your foot health needs, or to book an appointment, call Colleen Thom, RN, AFCN, RCNEd at 1-250-819-1632.

Clinton Seniors' Association regular general meetings will resume on Thursday, September 21 following a potluck lunch at the Seniors' Centre at 217 Smith Avenue.

St. Peter's parish welcomes a new priest, the Reverend Father Vernantius Ononiwu from Nigeria and (more recently) 100 Mile House. Mass is celebrated on Saturdays at 3 pm.

Happy Birthday to Diane Moulton on September 15.

It's not the years in your life that count;

It's the life in your years.

Author unknown