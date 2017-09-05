- Home
Stay active as a senior
Credit: Contributed
The Westside Health Network is encouraging seniors to stay active.
Walk n Talk is a free exercise program for those over 60.
An infomation session, registration and activites will be held Thursday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Westbank Lions Community Hall.
The Walk n Talk will be held twice per week.
For more information contact the Westside Health Network at 250-768-3305 or email the organization.
