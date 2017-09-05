The Westside Health Network is encouraging seniors to stay active.

Walk n Talk is a free exercise program for those over 60.

An infomation session, registration and activites will be held Thursday, Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Westbank Lions Community Hall.

The Walk n Talk will be held twice per week.

For more information contact the Westside Health Network at 250-768-3305 or email the organization.