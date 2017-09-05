JENNA HAUCK/ THE PROGRESSChristie Hrusik helps children and parents safely cross the street at Bernard elementary on the first day of school Tuesday.

Drivers are being reminded to slow down in school zones now that kids are back in the classroom.

Tuesday marked the first day of the 2017/18 school year. Bright and early that morning, RCMP joined forces with the City of Chilliwack's Safer City team outside Bernard elementary to ensure drivers were slowing down in school zones.

School zone speed limits of 30 kilometres per hour are in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days.

The beginning of a school zone is indicated by its fluorescent yellow sign, and it ends when a driver has passed the school zone sign for motorists travelling in the opposite direction.

