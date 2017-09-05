- Home
A recent light shower in our region did little more than wet the appetites of our local vegetation such as this Oregon grape plant, as East Sooke resident Armin Sielopp discovered in a recent outing. To submit a photo to Reader’s Lens, please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com. Reader’s Lens is sponsored by the Stickleback West Coast Eatery.
Kevin Laird
Sooke News Mirror
