Kimberley is home to many fruit trees, especially apple trees. Wildsight says that when fruit is left to fall off the tree and rot, it attracts local wildlife including deer and bears.

WildSafeBC Community Coordinator for Kimberley, Danica Roussy, says that apples are ripening early this year in Kimberley and Cranbrook.

"Fruit, such as apples, are wildlife attractants and it is important that we manage these in order to keep wildlife wild and communities safe," said Roussy. "If you can't keep up with your tree, consider sharing the harvest."

Wildsight's Apple Capture program allows residents to keep up with their fruit harvest or share it with someone who will use it.

Wildsight lends out fruit picking, juicing, preserving and tree pruning equipment, they have an online tree sharing board and organize community picking and juice pressing events.

Wildsight has juicers, grinders, dehydrators, sauce making kits, apple peelers, regular ladders, tall orchard ladders, special fruit picking bags, extensions and hand pickers. They also have ruining equipment to keep trees in good shape: pole pruners and saws, hand saws and loppers. Leftovers from pressings can be used to animal feed.

"Please be advised that Apple Capture volunteers are picking edible apples only however anyone with crab apples for example are still able to use their equipment to reduce the potential of wildlife conflict on their property," said Roussy. "Let's work together as a community and mitigate wildlife attractant as best as possible."

To access Apple Capture equipment, simply register online by creating an account.

If you have a tree that you don't have the time to harvest, you can register your tree on Wildsight's tree sharing board which allows other community members to locate and harvest your tree.

For more information or to register visit wild sight.ca/programs/apples, email Wildsight at kimcran@wildsight.ca or give them a call at 250.427.2535. You can also visit the WildSafeBC website at www.wildsafebc.com. Report any wildlife conflicts to the Conservation Officer Service at 1.877.952.7277.