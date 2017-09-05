  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Youth crowd Saanich’s Cadboro-Gyro Park

<p>John Hayashi brought the music Monday afternoon as Saanich residents flocked to Cadboro-Gyro Park to enjoy the last free day before the start of school.</p><p>Wolf Depner / News Staff</p> -

John Hayashi brought the music Monday afternoon as Saanich residents flocked to Cadboro-Gyro Park to enjoy the last free day before the start of school.

Wolf Depner / News Staff

— image credit:
  •  posted Sep 5, 2017 at 11:30 AM— updated Sep 5, 2017 at 12:01 PM

It might have been early September, but Cadboro Bay Beach had a feel of Daytona Beach during Spring Break Monday afternoon.

Youth, many of them students attending nearby University of Victoria, filled Cadboro-Gyro Park Monday afternoon to celebrate the end of summer and enjoy the last free day before the start of classes.

A volleyball game near the parking lot drew dozens of players. Others chased a soccer ball across the lawn area, while many simply chilled on the beach, or chatted with friends. A solitary Saanich Police officer watched the park from behind dark sunglasses.

The bay itself was also busy with stand-up paddlers, weaving their way past sail boats gently dipping up and down. Closer to shore, a young girl and her female friend were playing in the water with large pink-coloured floatie shaped like a swan.

John Hayashi personified the relaxed mood. Wearing shorts and sun glasses, he chatted with others enjoying the beach, while not playing his guitar.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...