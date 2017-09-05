John Hayashi brought the music Monday afternoon as Saanich residents flocked to Cadboro-Gyro Park to enjoy the last free day before the start of school.

It might have been early September, but Cadboro Bay Beach had a feel of Daytona Beach during Spring Break Monday afternoon.

Youth, many of them students attending nearby University of Victoria, filled Cadboro-Gyro Park Monday afternoon to celebrate the end of summer and enjoy the last free day before the start of classes.

A volleyball game near the parking lot drew dozens of players. Others chased a soccer ball across the lawn area, while many simply chilled on the beach, or chatted with friends. A solitary Saanich Police officer watched the park from behind dark sunglasses.

The bay itself was also busy with stand-up paddlers, weaving their way past sail boats gently dipping up and down. Closer to shore, a young girl and her female friend were playing in the water with large pink-coloured floatie shaped like a swan.

John Hayashi personified the relaxed mood. Wearing shorts and sun glasses, he chatted with others enjoying the beach, while not playing his guitar.