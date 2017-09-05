- Home
PHOTO: Kids head back to school
Sisters Molly, 8, and Zoe, 6, Clark and friend Melania LeGrier, 7, were excited to head back to school at Langley Fine Arts on Tuesday morning. Miranda Gathercole Langley Times
MIRANDA GATHERCOLE
Times Reporter
Many excited students returned to class at Langley Fine Arts School Tuesday morning
