New downtown Courtenay mural taking shape
Mary Gorman (far left, red cap), Maggie Ziegler (sitting) and Sharon Lalonde spent Saturday morning working on the Fifth Street Floral mural in downtown Courtenay. Larissa MacLean designed the image and members of Art Alchemy will put in approximately 400 man hours this month to complete the project. Photo by Terry Farrell
