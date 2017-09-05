Charley van der Berg, six, 'cannonballed' into the refreshing waters of Fort Langley Outdoor Pool on a sizzling hot afternoon last week Aug. 29. People looking to beat the heat today (Sept. 5) can head over to either the Fort Langley or Aldergrove outdoor pools. Troy Landreville Langley Times

The extreme heat in the region has prompted a special opening of the Township of Langley's two outdoor pools.

Both the Fort Langley and Aldergrove outdoor pools will be ready to go after classes let out for the first day of school today (Tuesday, Sept. 5).

The pools will be open from 1 to 7 p.m.

READ MORE: Heat warning issued for Metro Vancouver