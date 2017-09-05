The Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy welcomes a September intake of almost 40 new students. (photo submitted)

Ity's back to class for massage therapy students.

The Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy welcomes a September intake of almost 40 new students to the downtown Vernon campus.

"It's a great win-win. The local downtown shops are infused with business, and local landlords get great tenants," jokes practical director Robynne Kingswood.

"Our students are on the quiet side as the rigor of the program does not leave much idle time."

Registered Massage Therapy is a non-medical tool that works in conjunction with traditional and alternative health care to address soft tissue and joints of the body for treatment and prevention of injury, pain and physical disorders.

OVCMT will hold a new public seminar series on strategies for recovering from raking to shoveling, to preparing for planting to having the best first round of golf and first ski run.

"This is a free lecture series that we feel very strongly about," said executive director Roxanne Petruk.

The lecture schedule will be announced at a later date.