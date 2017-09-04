Submitted

The TNRD Library System is going back to school in a big way this year with a Grade 3 VIP Library Card Campaign.

Together with School District 58 Nicola-Similkameen, School District 73 Kamloops/Thompson, and School District 74 Gold Trail, the TNRD Library System is working to offer all Grade 3s in its service area the chance to sign up for a new library card.

The campaign is one of the TNRD Library System's strategic goals for 2017, as the Library System works to further support the students, teachers, and schools in the service area as they transition into the new BC Curriculum.

The campaign will take place in three waves through September and October. Registration forms will be sent home to parents in SD 58 Nicola-Similkameen on September 5, followed by SD 74 Gold Trail on September 18, and SD 73 Kamloops/Thompson in October. Students will then receive their new library cards in a special package delivered right to their classrooms.

As an added incentive, the classes that have the highest rate of participation in the campaign will receive a $50 Chapters gift card to purchase books for their classrooms.