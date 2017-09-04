By Sandra Holmes

Self-neglect is a common problem among elderly people that is both disturbing and potentially life-threatening. Elder self-neglect is a more prevalent dilemma than most people recognize. In fact, most research points to self-neglect being the most common form of elder abuse.

Self-neglect comes in a variety of flavors. Some elders stop taking their medications, others cease cleaning their home, still others stop bathing and grooming.

A recent study found that elders who have no social network are more prone to falling into a pattern of self-neglect.

There are many other things that can cause an elder to stop taking care of themselves including, dementia, depression, disease, poverty, and isolation.

If they begin to show signs of self-neglect like dirty clothes, a cluttered house, or a constantly disheveled appearance, intervention may be necessary. If you decide to intervene, make sure that you plan your actions according to the demeanor of the elder and the extent of the self-neglect. Most older people who experience abuse and neglect are able to make decisions for themselves.

Information about local services such as housekeeping, meals preparation and how to access assisted living is located in the Senior's Room at the Dutch Lake Community Center. Wells Gray Country Seniors Society runs regular educational, fitness and fun programs to help seniors stay healthy and engaged in our community. Call Lynne at 250-674-8185 to learn more about what is happening to support seniors in our community.

– With the aid of a New Horizons for Seniors' grant, Wells Gray Country Seniors Society brings awareness to seniors issues with a series of articles supporting WGCSS program called Seniors Taking Charge: Elder Abuse Prevention.