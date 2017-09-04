  • Connect with Us

<p>Nelson showed off its support for the LGTBQ community Sunday at the annual Pride Parade. Photo: Tyler Harper</p> -

  • by  Tyler Harper - Nelson Star
  •  posted Sep 4, 2017 at 10:30 AM— updated Sep 4, 2017 at 11:00 AM

The party was on Sunday as Nelson celebrated its 21st annual Pride Parade.

Baker Street was packed as the raucous event swamped downtown with rainbows, music and love for the LGTBQ community.

Scroll down to see photos of the fun.

