PHOTOS: Party on at Pride Parade
Nelson showed off its support for the LGTBQ community Sunday at the annual Pride Parade. Photo: Tyler Harper
The party was on Sunday as Nelson celebrated its 21st annual Pride Parade.
Baker Street was packed as the raucous event swamped downtown with rainbows, music and love for the LGTBQ community.
Scroll down to see photos of the fun.
