Santa was on board for the second annual Royal Canacian Legion Toy Run this summer which raised over 3,000 and brought in more than 300 gifts for the South Okanagan Women in Need Society. Mark Brett/Western News

This year's second annual Penticton Royal Canadian Legion Toy Run was a huge success according to organizers.

Over 60 motorcycle and trike riders took part including some from as far away as Alberta and a large contingent of Brothers of the Third Wheel (BTW) members from the Princeton area.

"The special event raised approximately $3,000 and collected 320 gift items," said Jean Kozak, secretary and event co-ordinator, who along with husband Peter, organized the ride. "This will put a smile on so many children's faces this Christmas and bring joy to local families."

Proceeds from the event will go to the South Okanagan Women in Need Society for distribution at Christmas time.

Kozak credited the more than 35 volunteers and over 70 sponsors for making the ride possible and so successful.

The list of sponsors can be found on the Penticton Legion website.

She also sent out special thanks to the West Kelowna and Summerland RCMP Detachments for providing traffic control at Peachland and Summerland.