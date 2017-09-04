Peach City Radio is looking for donations of vinyl records and audio equipment to help fuel its annual fundraiser, the Okanagan Vinyl Festival. (Submitted photo)

Peach City Radio (CFUZ) is once again calling for you to search your basement to help out with their sixth annual Okanagan Vinyl Festival.

Vinyl, in this case, doesn't mean you have a chance to get rid of that old Naugahyde-covered couch.

CFUZ is looking for donations of rock, pop, soul, and jazz vinyl records as well as donations of good quality audio equipment, in working order.

The festival itself is set for Oct. 1, but the donation drive takes place on Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Cannery Trade Centre parking lot, by McGavin's Bread on Fairview Road.

Donated items will be tested by the CFUZ volunteers and readied to be sold at the Oct. 1 Vinyl Fest event at the Penticton Seniors' Drop-in Centre.

CFUZ currently operates a 24/7 internet station at www.peachcityradio.org and is working toward the goal of FM broadcasting.

The CRTC has granted a low power community FM station broadcasting license to Peach City Radio and the annual Okanagan Vinyl Festival is the primary fundraiser for the station. All proceeds from the festival will go to help Peach City Radio attain their goal of broadcasting over the airwaves.

For more information about the vinyl and audio equipment drive email info@peachcityradio.org or call 250-488-9551.