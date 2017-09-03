  • Connect with Us

Summer Festival on now

<p>Entrance to the Summer Festival. Max Winkelman photos.</p> -

  • by  Max Winkelman - 100 Mile House Free Press
  •  posted Sep 3, 2017 at 11:30 AM— updated Sep 3, 2017 at 12:01 PM

The Summer Festival is on right now in Centennial park. Live music is being set up. There are a Show and Shine, the farmer's market, beer gardens, dancers, a bouncy castle and loads more!

