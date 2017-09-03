- Home
Summer Festival on now
Entrance to the Summer Festival. Max Winkelman photos.
The Summer Festival is on right now in Centennial park. Live music is being set up. There are a Show and Shine, the farmer's market, beer gardens, dancers, a bouncy castle and loads more!
