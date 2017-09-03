Cadet flight sergeant Oleg Moskvin of Abbotsford has been serving as a staff cadet at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre this summer.

An Abbotsford air cadet spent his summer in the Okanagan as he developed his leadership skills.

Oleg Moskvin, a cadet flight sergeant with the 861 Silverfox squadron in Abbotsford, served as a staff cadet in the Basic Fitness and Sports Course at the Vernon Cadet Training Centre.

As a staff cadet, he oversaw the safety, morale, and welfare of three staff cadets and 30 course cadet trainees.

Moskvin joined cadets after he heard about it from a friend and was enthralled by the opportunities to develop his aerospace knowledge.

He aspires to join the Canadian Armed Forces as an officer once he finishes high school at Yale Secondary School.

One of Moskvin's favourite aspects of the cadet program is the discipline and opportunities to develop his leadership.

"I love the cadet program because of the many friendships I have made, the knowledge I have gained over the years, and the experiences the program has given me. I think that everyone should give it a try," he said.

More than 1,500 sea, army, and air cadets participated in summer training activities in Vernon this summer.

Other cadets have had the opportunity to travel across the country and even overseas.

Royal Canadian Sea, Army and Air Cadets are national programs for youth ages 12 to 18, which aim to develop the attributes of good citizenship and leadership, promote physical fitness, and stimulate the interest of youth in sea, land and air activities of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Visit cadets.ca for more information.