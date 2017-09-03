Guests check out all of the wares available at Saturday’s Craft Market Fundraiser at Memorial Hall.

The Harrison Festival Society's Harrison Country Craft is back Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

at Harrison Memorial Hall. More than 30 vendors offer a wide selection of home decor, body care, food, fashion and artful creations at the event.

"As with our waterfront Festival Art Market, which takes place in July, Harrison Country Craft features handmade artisanal products," says Andy Hillhouse, the Festival Society's Artistic Director. "The 'country' in the name partly reflects the rural, village setting of Harrison. It also happens to work nicely with the fact our market takes place just across the road from the annual country music event Bands on the Beach."

An annual community event for more than 20 years, Harrison Country Craft is one of the main fundraising activities for the Harrison Festival Society with 10 per cent commission collected on all vendor sales to help support the Societies' year round events, including the society's 30th Season of Performing Arts, which will kick off with an opening concert Sept. 23 featuring Vancouver-based flamenco dance and music group Toque Flamenco.