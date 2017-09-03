- Home
VIDEO: BBQ fundraiser for Variety Children’s Charity at Buy-Low Foods
Carter, who has cerebral palsy, joined Saturday’s barbecue fundraiser on the bike he recently received from Variety Children’s Charity.
Buy-Low Foods parking lot was busy with people buying pulled-pork sandwich meals Saturday in support of Variety Children's Charity.
Carter, a local boy who recently got a new bike from the organization rode his new wheels over for an appearance at the event.
