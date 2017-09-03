Attendees of the garden party got to enjoy some iced tea and snacks, as well as several activities, including sketching in the garden and coffee can art.

Organizers of the second-annual garden party at the community garden at 270 Hastings Ave. are calling the event a success, with plenty in attendance.

"A good time was had by the residents and staff of Village by the Station care facility, as well as many neighbours living around the garden and throughout Penticton," a statement from the group said.

"We were also pleased to welcome our MP Richard Cannings and the Community Foundation representative Robin Robertson to the party."

Guests got to relax in the garden with iced tea, pico de gallo, veggies and dip, watermelon and hot dogs.

"The kids were entertained by potato sack races, find the potatoes (which they later took home) and learned to make a 'bee bath.'"

There were also a number of demonstrations, including sketching in the garden, how to make salsa, coffee can and garden pot art and garden tours.