It’s the Saanich Fair long weekend!
Riders react to being dropped from on high. (Steven Heywood/News staff)
The 149th Saanich Fair runs all Labour Day long weekend — featuring Midway rides, games, food booths, displays and farm animals galore.
Come to the Saanich Fairgrounds in Central Saanich for a full weekend of fun and enjoyment — as well as education about life on the farm.
It's going to be a hot weekend, so be sure to be prepared.
