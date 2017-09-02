Chin-up Square-off at the 2017 Firefighter Games. (Betsy Kline/Castlegar News)

The fourth annual Firefighter Games are taking place Labour Day weekend at the Pass Creek Fairgrounds in Castlegar to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

The Chin-Up Square-off is just one of the competitions happening Saturday and Sunday.

Chin-up

SCHEDULE:

Saturday, Septeber 2

1:00 pm – EVENT – Chin-up Square Off

3:00 pm – EVENT - Hoisting Challenge

4:45 pm – EVENT - Axe Throw

5:30 pm – EVENT – Beer Barrel Attack

6:30 pm – Baker Street Blues

8:15 pm – Blue Crush

10:15 pm – Last Call

11:00 pm – The Hydrant closes

Sunday, September 3

10:30 am – Ring-of-Fire Food Court open

10:50 am – Announcement by MC of The Games' Josh Hoffman

11:00 am – The Hydrant aka Beer Gardens Open

11:10 am – EVENT – Hose Roll Relay

1:15 pm – EVENT – Pike Pole Javelin

2:30 pm – EVENT – Sledge Hammer Slam

3:00 pm – FINALE EVENT – Mayday Mayday Mayhem

6:00 pm – Closing Ceremonies

6:30 pm – Poor Little Tin Man

9:00 pm – Shavers Bench

10:15 pm – Last Call

11:00 pm – The Hydrant closes