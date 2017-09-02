- Home
VIDEO: Firefighter Games
Chin-up Square-off at the 2017 Firefighter Games. (Betsy Kline/Castlegar News)
The fourth annual Firefighter Games are taking place Labour Day weekend at the Pass Creek Fairgrounds in Castlegar to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.
The Chin-Up Square-off is just one of the competitions happening Saturday and Sunday.
SCHEDULE:
Saturday, Septeber 2
1:00 pm – EVENT – Chin-up Square Off
3:00 pm – EVENT - Hoisting Challenge
4:45 pm – EVENT - Axe Throw
5:30 pm – EVENT – Beer Barrel Attack
6:30 pm – Baker Street Blues
8:15 pm – Blue Crush
10:15 pm – Last Call
11:00 pm – The Hydrant closes
Sunday, September 3
10:30 am – Ring-of-Fire Food Court open
10:50 am – Announcement by MC of The Games' Josh Hoffman
11:00 am – The Hydrant aka Beer Gardens Open
11:10 am – EVENT – Hose Roll Relay
1:15 pm – EVENT – Pike Pole Javelin
2:30 pm – EVENT – Sledge Hammer Slam
3:00 pm – FINALE EVENT – Mayday Mayday Mayhem
6:00 pm – Closing Ceremonies
6:30 pm – Poor Little Tin Man
9:00 pm – Shavers Bench
10:15 pm – Last Call
11:00 pm – The Hydrant closes