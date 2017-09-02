Rick Stiebel/News Gazette staff

Coastal Community Credit Unions are continuing fundraising efforts during what has become the worst forest fire year on record. All donations are earmarked for the Red Cross to assist individuals and families across the province who have been forced to evacuate their homes.

Allyson Prescecky, manager of Coastal Community Credit Union, said they are proud to offer Islanders a place to respond to the ongoing situation. "We can all imagine how shattering it would be to fear the loss of our home or see our communities in danger," Prescecky said in a release. "In the past, our members, clients and community have given generously to those in need."

Donations enable the Red Cross to assist with reuniting families – some who may be displaced for months – with urgent and long-term recovery needs, cots, blankets, food, clothing and shelter. All donations of $20 or more will be issued a tax receipt from the Red Cross.

Close to $16,000 has been donated so far to help the estimated 4,400 people affected by evacuation orders. People interested in helping can make a donation at the Coastal Community Credit Union at 752-A Goldstream Ave., other branches or online through the Credit Unions of B.C. and Credit Unions of Ontario portals.

