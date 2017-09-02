HASH(0xb3d02c)

Pacific Western Brewing (PWB) and the folks who love its Cariboo family of beers are joining forces in September to raise funds to plant thousands of trees next spring.

Starting Sept. 1, PWB will dedicate 25 cents from every six-pack of Cariboo product sold to help British Columbia grow back from this summer's wildfire devastation.

The brewery has contracted with Summit Reforestation to begin planting trees in the spring of 2018.

"By Sept. 30, we are hoping to have sold enough six-packs to plant thousands of trees in the Interior where the loss of forest land was most acute," PWB owner Kazuko Komatsu said.

"I have always believed our brewery should invest where we live and tree planting has been an important element of that giving since 2010.

"The reforestation program is one of my core commitments to the community and will endure for years to come.

"The Cariboo Cares campaign throughout September represents a ramping up of this commitment. It is a chance for our loyal customers to join us, to step up and, in a modest yet significant way, help B.C. grow its way back from this summer's terrible fires."

By mid-August, the BC Wildfire Forest Service had declared this year's wildfire season the worst ever. The previous record was set in 1958 when 855,000 hectares of forest burned. Chief information officer Kevin Skrepnek said this year, more than 1,000 fires scorched more than one million hectares since Apr. 1.

PWB's sales and marketing leader in Prince George, Kyle Sampson, asks all fans of Cariboo Springs, Cariboo Genuine and all the other fine Cariboo beers to participate in this worthwhile cause.

"Look for the 'Cariboo Cares' poster in your neighbourhood liquor store, pop in, grab a six-pack of Cariboo and enjoy the feeling of helping in B.C.'s reforestation efforts in a time of historic need," he said.

The Cariboo Cares campaign applies solely to six-packs.

PWB will provide campaign updates as we progress through September.