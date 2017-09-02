Terri, Leah Chataway and Leah's daughter Mikayla having a blast at the Ice Cream Run on the Millennium Trail Aug. 26. About 40 runners competed int he inaugural event, in memory this year of Jayden Desa who passed away in June.

Organizers donated $300 in proceeds to Ronald McDonald house, a cause now very important to the Desa family.

Runners participated in 1 km and 5 km events. "We were super impressed with everyone's attitudes and it was such a fun event!" said co-organizer Kristine Ewald. "It was a fun run so we didn't put emphasis on the winners."

"We loved seeing people dress up, weather could have been better, but that seems to be everyday.

"I loved seeing the community continual support of healthy living but mostly of taking care of community members! The people of Terrace really do support each other!

Transcend Fitness photo