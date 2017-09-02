The Mission Genealogy Club is planning three more cemetery tours, called Walk Among Us, in the fall. The tours are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 14 at OMI (Oblates of Mary Immaculate), Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Hatzic cemetery and then, as part of Cultural Days, the last tour will be on Saturday, Sept. 30 at OMI. / Submitted Photo

The Mission Genealogy Club held two tours at Hatzic cemetery and at OMI cemetery in Heritage Park back in June.

The tours were part of the Mission 125 celebration and sponsored by the District of Mission.

Club members were excited to research local residents who now rest in the cemeteries and to dress up in period costumes to tell their stories.

Hori Windebank was a good example of some fine research and his story is quite interesting with his travels and his many enterprising businesses.

Now the club is planning three more tours, called Walk Among Us, taking place in the fall.

The dates are Thursday, Sept. 14 at OMI, Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Hatzic cemetery and then, as part of Cultural Days, the last tour will be on Saturday, Sept. 30 at OMI. All tours begin at 1 p.m. and end at 3 p.m. If enough people come, a second or third tour will be planned.

During the June tours, more than 50 people attended at OMI and, despite the pouring rain, more than 30 people come to the Hatzic tour.

"This is an excellent way of having history come alive," said Judy Teague of the Genealogy Club.

"Without the support of our community, we wouldn't be able to put on such a fine show. We really do live in a very fine place."

For more information, visit missiongenclub.webs.com.