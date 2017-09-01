Coaching Special Olympics is a rewarding contribution to make for the lives of the athletes.

Special Olympics Campbell River is looking for coaches for the upcoming season.

Special Olympics serves to "optimize the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle through sport to improve the well-being of individuals with an intellectual disability."

The program has been active in Campbell River since 1983 and serves approximately 130 athletes.

Coaching Special Olympians is a rewarding and fulfilling contribution to the community. Relationships are built with the athletes as you watch them develop and grow. The athletes' devotion to their sport and their appreciation of their coaches is often a moving experience.

Susan Wydenes is going into her third year coaching rhythmic gymnastics. "What I love about Special Olympics is how we go to competitions, and everyone is competing, and yet they are all supporting each other," she said. "Coaching is both fun and rewarding. I'm the volunteer and I'm the person who should be giving, but I feel like I'm getting so much in return."

Coaches are needed in the following areas:

Basketball – a head coach is needed. Special Olympics basketball is one of the most popular programs.

Rhythmic Gymnastics – a coach experienced in gymnastics or dance. The gymnasts work on set routines. Campbell River currently has Level 1 and 2 athletes.

Club Fit – a head coach with a background in fitness/exercise is needed – Club Fit is a fitness program designed specifically for Special Olympics athletes. The program helps improve health and fitness of athletes of varying skill levels.

Fundamentals – a head coach and assistant coach are needed. The Fundamentals Program is designed to help youth aged 7-11 develop basic motor skills and sport skills through fun and positive movement experiences.

5 Pin Bowling – an assistant coach is needed. This is another very popular program!

Training is provided to the volunteer coaches, and they have opportunity to travel with their teams to competitions – regional, provincial, national and international. The programs meet once weekly, for 1 to 2 hours depending on the sport, and will begin in October.

For more information, contact Lynne Macara, volunteer coordinator, at 250-923-6600, or Maureen Hunter, local coordinator, at 250-286-6453.