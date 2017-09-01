He couldn't have asked for a better day.

During the annual Keep the Beat fundraiser last Saturday, L.V. Rogers student Reece Boulanger watched as families flooded into Lakeside Park to sprawl in the grass and listen to music.

"It's hard to pinpoint an exact moment that was my favourite, because the whole day went so smoothly. The artists were phenomenal, working with our team was obviously fun, and there were a few stressful moments but for the most part it was a huge success," he told the Star.

The festival involved 12 hours of music, starting at 10 a.m. and going until 10 p.m. Local performers such as Dominique Adams and Eva Tree performed before bigger acts such as Hello Moth, Peach Pit and Adham Shaikh took the stage.

It was all a fundraiser for War Child Canada. This year they raised $8198.

"It's super awesome how generous this community is, and how they wall seem to want to come together and support a great cause," said Boulanger.

"I hope to see everyone out there next year."