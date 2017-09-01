We are pleased to announce the winners of the Cloverdale Teens Summer Photo & Caption Contest, hosted by the Cloverdale Library in partnership with the Cloverdale Reporter.

Cloverdale and Clayton teens gave us their best shots, contributing beautiful photography and captions that were in turn witty and poetic.

After much deliberation and passionate discourse among the Cloverdale Library's staff committee, the grand prize winner and three runners-up have been selected. (See below for winning photos.)

Grand Prize Winner:

"Cloverdale on its head" by Nikolas George

Runners-up:

"At dusk, they shall rise" by Shana Nursoo

"Girls just wanna have sun" by Chris Holmes

"Just imagine …" by Fallon O'Connor

Honourable mentions:

"Though all will fade to dusk, live the brilliant moment of twilight" by Christina Park

"A shortcut from city to sea" by Kaitlyn Netherton

The winner, runners up and honourable mentions were published in a special feature in the Cloverdale Reporter's August 30 paper.

