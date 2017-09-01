The rafters will be rocking Sept. 11 in the Chuck Mobley Theatre when Shameless Hussy Productions launches The Love Bomb with two performances, one for high school students in the afternoon and another for the general public in the evening.

Described as a rock musical with an intriguing mystery built into the production, the audience will follow the efforts of one mother trying to find her missing daughter.

The Shameless Hussy Production's mandate is to "tell provocative stories about women to inspire the hand that rocks the cradle to rock the world" and The Love Bomb is no exception.

The idea for the musical was conceived by two women: one wanted a rock show, and the other was looking for vehicle to deliver a message to the public, and especially to teenagers.

Amanda Testini, who performs the role of rocker Justine, is a triple threat: she sings, performs music and delivers the message through her stunning performances.

The one hour, single act play was written by Meghan Gardiner, who wrote the book the play is based on. She also penned some of the lyrics for the songs.

The Love Bomb also stars Daune Campbell as the distraught mother seeking her missing daughter.

Renee Iaci is the artistic director and tour co-ordinator, and is also one of the founding members of the Shameless Hussy Production company.

The music – all 10 original songs – were composed by Steve Charles, who is currently touring Europe. He is a musician, performer, composer and musical director with many successful productions to his name.

Following the performance, the audience is invited to participate in a question and answer session with the cast and crew.

Quesnel students and the general public will have the chance to see this imaginative and high-impact performance thanks to the generous financial donations from the City of Quesnel, Tolko Industries, Questwood Division and Quesnel & District Community Arts Council.

The Love Bomb plays at Chuck Mobley Theatre on Sept. 11, at 7:30 p.m. for the general public.

Tickets are available the Quesnel & District Arts and Recreation Centre, Quesnel Music and Circle S Western Wear. They cost $10 for adults and $7.50 for students.