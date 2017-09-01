SHOW AND SHINE

The Pacific International Street Rod Association holds its annual Bradner Show and Shine car show on Sunday, Sept. 3 at Bradner Sports Field (5305 Bradner Rd.). The event is open to all vehicles. Entry fee is $15. Admission for spectators is by donation to the Bradner Community Association. Info: pisra.com

LIBRARY FRIENDS

Friends of the Abbotsford Libraries meet Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Clearbrook Library (32320 George Ferguson Way). The Friends assist at library events, run fundraising initiatives and are advocates of library programs and services. Info: 604-859-7814

GALLERY EXHIBIT

Mennonite Heritage Museum (1818 Clearbrook Rd.) hosts the "Avanti: The Art of Moving Forward" gallery exhibit from Sept. 5 to 21, featuring the work of artist Hilda Janzen Goertzen and the music of Calvin Dyck and Betty Suderman. A concert and reception takes place Sunday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $25, available from the museum or online at eventbrite.ca. Info: mennonitemuseum.org or 604-758-5667

DIABETES SUPPORT

The Abbotsford chapter of the Canadian Diabetes Association meets Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at Central Heights Church, 1661 McCallum Rd. Four health-care professionals will explain the team-based approach to diabetes education. Info: 604-701-7985

VOLUNTEER NIGHT

Trethewey House Heritage Site (2313 Ware St.) holds a volunteer information and orientation session on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 10 to 11 a.m. Come to the session to learn more about the various volunteer opportunities available. Info: tretheweyhouse.ca or 604-853-0313

HEP C GROUP

The Hep C support group meets Thursday, Sept. 7 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the office of Dr. Farley, #7 - 2168 McCallum Rd. This is a free drop-in group for anyone diagnosed with hep C. It is hosted by Positive Living Fraser Valley. Info: 604-854-1101 or info@plfv.org

FAMILY FUN DAY

The Kiwanis Family Fun Day is held Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Mill Lake Park. The event includes free food, children's books, entertainment, games and more. Activities include bicycle safety for kids, a dog show and local musical talent.

BOOK LAUNCH

Mennonite Heritage Museum (1818 Clearbrook Rd.) hosts a launch event for the book Berry Flats by Helen Rose Pauls on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 2 to 3 p.m. The book is a series of short stories depicting life in the Mennonite villages of the Fraser Valley in the 1940s and '50s. Light refreshments will be served.

BLIND GROUP

The Blind and Visually Impaired Society meets the second and fourth Wednesdays of every month from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the seniors' centre at 2631 Cyril St. Info: Mae at 604-626-0643, Bruce at 604-852-1720 or Doug at 604-853-4002

TOPS IN WEIGHT LOSS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non-profit weight-loss support group, meets weekly. For evening chapters in Abbotsford and Mission, call Jacquie at 604-556-0535. For daytime chapters, phone Peter at 604-702-8338.