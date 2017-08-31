The community BBQ will take place at Hazelgrove Park in Surrey. (City of Surrey)

The second-annual BBQ with your Member of Parliament is coming to Hazelgrove Park this Saturday, Sept. 2.

All residents of the Cloverdale-Langley City area are invited to the free, family friendly BBQ, hosted by MP John Aldag.

"I'm hosting a barbecue to celebrate our community and catch up with everybody living in it," Aldag said in a video posted to his Twitter. "It will be a great opportunity to see friends and neighbours from all over Cloverdale-Langley City, and cap off what I hope has been a tremendous summer season."

tweet

Complimentary chicken and veggie burgers with all the fixings will be available, as well as chips, a beverage and dessert.

The picnic-style event will take place from 1—4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Hazelgrove Park, located at 7080 190th Street, features a playground and a spray park that are nearby the picnic site. There will also be balloons, driveway chalk and flags for children that attend.

For more information, call 604-575-6595 or visit the event Facebook page.

