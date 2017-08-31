The B.C. Forest Service donated bottles from the camp at the Quesnel Airport to Team Family Fun for the Terry Fox Run. The team has so far raised 377.45 for cancer research.Team Family Fun said: "These fire fighters not only came from all across Canada and around the world to help us, they also wanted to give back to the community by donating their recyclable water bottles to our fundraiser."We want to thank them for their donation and for all their work."Pictured from left to right are Team Family Fun: Gary McLean, Shane Rawling, Joyce Standbridge, MaryAnn Kopetski, David Kopetski and Elaine Kopetski; Ray Jungaro, B.C. Forest Service Quesnel; Joe Russell, Department of Fisheries & Land Resources, Corner Brook, Newfoundland & Labrador; and Mike Canney, Department of Environment & Natural Resources, Fort Simpson, Northwest Territories.Contributed photo

Contributed photo